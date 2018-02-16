Can KTLA Anchors Break a World Record? Guinness World Records: Science and Stuff

Science Teacher, Author, Maker and Presenter, Science Bob joined us live to talk about Guinness World Records new book, “Guinness World Records Science and Stuff." As part of the celebration of the new book, our anchors Mark, Sam, Jessica and Frank tried to break a few Guinness World Records. The new book is available in stores and online.
