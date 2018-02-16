Caught on Video: SUV Overturns After Apparent Road-Rage Incident in San Diego County

An apparent road-rage incident that ended with a rollover crash on a San Diego County highway Thursday is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a report.

The incident took place on State Route 78 near College Boulevard, in the Oceanside area, television station KNSD in San Diego reported on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the dispute, which was captured on a 40-second long video that has been viewed more than 4 million times since being posted to Jeniffer Dianne’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The footage begins with a woman — Dianne wrote it is not her voice that can be heard on the recording — saying that one driver has cut in front of another and stopped on the roadway. Then, a male driver gets out of his car, walks to the SUV behind him and starts animatedly gesturing at him in an apparent effort to get the person to roll down the driver’s-side window.

After the other man rolls down the window, one of the male drivers spits at the other, the female witness says in the video.

The driver goes back to his car, which is soon hit by SUV from behind, according to the witness.

The SUV then appears to sideswipe the left side of the car, apparently causing the larger vehicle to rollover and end up on its side near the median, the footage shows. It was unclear whether anyone inside the SUV was injured.

CHP officials told KNSD that the incident is under investigation, but no one has been arrested or cited.

Warning: the video contains graphic language.