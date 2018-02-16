Personnel Department for City Of L.A. Sees More Sexual Harassment Claims Since New Reporting Protocols Put in Place

The city of Los Angeles’ Personnel Department is tracking more sexual harassment complaints against city employees since new reporting protocols were put in place in December.
The Personnel Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Division has received 26 reports of allegations of sexual harassment since Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the new guidelines, according to a department report released this week.
Before the new system was put in place, the same division received 35 sexual harassment-related complaints from 2013 to 2017, according to the report.
The Times previously reported that the city has lacked a centralized method for tracking sexual harassment complaints filed against its workers, and that such claims didn’t have to be filed with the city’s Personnel Department.
