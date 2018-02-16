Live: Deputy attorney general announces indictments against 13 Russian nationals
BREAKING: Special Counsel Issues Indictment Against 13 Russian Nationals Over 2016 Election Interference
BREAKING: FBI Says It Didn’t Act on Tip After Caller Said Florida Shooting Suspect Expressed ‘Desire to Kill People’

Euthanasia Found in Wet/Canned Dog Food

Posted 10:20 AM, February 16, 2018, by