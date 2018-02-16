Ex-Carlsbad Pastor Called Investigators to Report Himself After Wife Caught Him Molesting Teen Relative: Authorities

A former assistant pastor at a Carlsbad church pleaded guilty this week to child molestation charges, a prosecutor said.

Matthew Tague, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 during a hearing Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, said Deputy Dist. Atty. Patricia Lavermicocca. He faces between 10 and 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.

Tague called sheriff’s investigators in May to report the crime himself, after his wife caught him molesting a 13-year-old relative, authorities said.

The molestation was unrelated to his duties at North Coast Calvary Chapel and did not happen there, authorities and church officials said.

