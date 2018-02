This weekend excursion has drawn SoCal families to L.A.’s Griffith Park for decades: a ride on a tiny train. The little locomotives are operated on Sundays by the nonprofit Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum, which only asks for a donation in return for a 15-minute trip on its winding, 1 1/2-mile track.

