Maywood City Manager Goes on Paid Leave, Citing ‘Stress’

Maywood’s acting city manager has gone on paid leave because of stress, said Robert Alaniz, the town’s spokesman.
Alaniz said the announcement was made Friday and did not say how long Reuben Martinez would be absent. No additional details were provided.
But sources familiar with the issue, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorize to speak to the media, said Martinez was placed on leave because of an internal investigation regarding allegations of misconduct.
In a text message, Martinez said only that he was officially “out on paid administrative leave due to stress” and did not respond to the allegations.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
33.986681 -118.185349