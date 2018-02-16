President and COO of Weinstein Company Fired ‘For Cause,’ Board of Directors Says

Weinstein Co.’s president and chief operating officer, David Glasser, has been fired ‘for cause,’ the New York entertainment company’s board of directors said Friday night, in the latest twist for Harvey Weinstein’s beleaguered studio.
Glasser came under fire this week after the New York attorney general’s office sued the studio, alleging civil rights violations. New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman, in a Monday press conference, singled out Glasser, accusing him of failing to respond to complaints to the company’s human resources department about Harvey Weinstein.
“The board of the Weinstein Company has unanimously voted to terminate David Glasser for cause,” the board said in a brief statement late Friday.
Schneiderman’s office on Sunday filed a 38-page complaint detailing a hostile work environment for women at Weinstein Co., and accusing management and the board of being complicit in Weinstein’s abuses of power.
