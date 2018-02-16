SWAT in Sylmar Where Man Barricades Himself After Allegedly Attempting to Kill Mother, Brother: LAPD

A man has barricaded himself along with a hatchet in a Sylmar neighborhood after allegedly attempting to kill his mother and brother Friday evening, and now SWAT officers are at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 13600 block of Lexicon Place after receiving a call at about 3:24 p.m., LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The mother and brother are safe, Im said.

The call initially appeared to be in regards to an assault with a deadly weapon, but officers discovered it was a domestic situation upon arrival, he said. Im did not release information regarding how the man was attempting to kill or other people or other information about the incident.

The block where police were called appears to be a residential area, as seen in Google Map images.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.

Check back for updates to this developing story.