Woman, Man Killed in Westlake Village Shooting: Sheriff

A woman and man in Westlake Village died as a result of a shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Friday evening, releasing little information about their deaths.

Both were adults and were pronounced dead at the scene in the 31000 block of Glenbridge Road, officials said. Law enforcement responded there at about 6:25 p.m.

The block where the two people were found dead is a residential area, as seen through aerial images, and the houses are mostly million-dollar single-family homes, Zillow estimates suggest.

Authorities are still investigating and ask that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

