After Watching Reports of ‘Horrific’ Crash on 10 Freeway in Rialto, Woman Learned Her Stepfather Was a Victim

The first victim in a multivehicle crash that killed five people on the 10 Freeway in Rialto was identified Saturday.

Maylette Brown had just arrived in Twentynine Palms to visit her mother and stepfather at their home on Friday when she saw news of the deadly incident, she told KTLA.

But only her mom was home, and one of the cars seen in television reports looked familiar to her, Brown told the Los Angeles Times.

She repeatedly tried calling her 74-year-old stepfather, Duddley White, who’d raised her since she was a baby. But he never answered.

Sheriff’s officials contacted her around 10:30 p.m. and confirmed Brown’s worst fears.

“I just told them I knew, I felt it, and I just wanted to make sure,” she told the Times.

White is one of five people who was killed Friday when a concrete pump truck traveling east on the 10 Freeway jumped the center divider and smashed into vehicles in the freeway’s westbound lanes, sparking a fire. The scene forced the eastbound lanes to be closed until the next morning.

Officials have not yet released the names of any victims or the truck driver, who sustained minor injuries and was questioned after being treated at a hospital.

The victims’ bodies were severely burned and had not been positively identified as of Saturday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol sergeant told the Times.

A separate official told KTLA on Friday it was “probably the most horrific” crash scene he’d responded to in his 10 years as a CHP officer.