Melissa Brymer, Director of Terrorism and Disaster Programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, offers guidance on helping children respond to school crises such as the Parkland school shooting. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN), run by the UCLA-Duke Center, has tools for schools, youth, and parents and families.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 17, 2018.