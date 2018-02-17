LAPD Officials Ask for Help in Search for Missing Ride Share Driver Last Seen in Downtown Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPD officials are asking for help in the search for a 29-year-old Uber and Lyft driver who was last seen on Feb. 11. Joshua Thiede’s family says his last call was to 9-1-1 on Feb. 12.

Thiede was last seen near the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles and was driving a 2014 black Nissan Altima with the license plate number of 7CSD450.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Janet Thiede, who described herself as the missing man’s mother, said on Twitter that her son was working on a business plan to start a shoe line and was driving for Uber and Lyft to “help his income.”

“It is not like Josh to lose contact with his family and friends,” Janet Thiede said on Facebook.

Joshua Thiede, my son, is missing in Los Angeles since Monday. He was working on a business plan to start a shoe line. He was working for Uber/Lyft to help his income. His last call was to 911. Please help LAPD find him. I love my son! I need your help! pic.twitter.com/0K89yp2kNR — Janet Thiede (@janetthiede) February 16, 2018