Norovirus Outbreak at Pyeongchang Olympics Increases to 275 Cases

Fourteen new cases of norovirus among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics were reported Saturday, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, raising the total to 275 people infected.

Of those diagnosed with the highly contagious illness, 53 remain quarantined while the rest have returned to work.

Most of the cases — 111 — have been at the Horeb Youth Center with the others in Pyeongchang (83) and Gangneung (81).

The outbreak has been traced to contaminated water used in food preparation at Youth Center.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.