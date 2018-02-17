Snow, Coldest Temperatures of the Season Expected to Hit L.A., Ventura Counties

A low-pressure system moving in from the north is expected to bring snow showers in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties along with the coldest temperatures in the region so far this winter season, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning Sunday evening for snow, gusty winds and icy road conditions in mountain areas, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, Highway 14 through Soledad Canyon and Highway 33 above Ojai. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s on Sunday night and into the low to mid-30s Monday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Forecasters said there is only about a 20% chance of rain in the Los Angeles region, however, during the advisory period.

Snow levels could fall as low as 1,500 feet in some areas, according to the NWS. This could result in road closures and traffic delays.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.