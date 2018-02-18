Activists Continue to Put Pressure on Sheriff’s Officials After Teen’s Fatal Shooting by Staging Protest Outside Downtown L.A. NBA Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are facing continued pressure to answer questions about deputies' fatal shooting of a teenager in the unincorporated Westmont neighborhood near South Los Angeles, with infuriated demonstrators staging a protest outside an NBA All-Star Weekend event on Sunday evening, exactly two weeks after the incident took place.

The dispute over whether 16-year-old Anthony Weber was armed when he was gunned down by L.A. County sheriff's deputies has created further distrust between South L.A. residents, who say the use of force was unjustified, and law enforcement officials who have not recovered a weapon.

Elizabeth Espinosa report for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 18, 2018.