Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem Steps Away From Duties Amid ‘Serious and Troubling’ Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez has agreed to relinquish his position as the city investigates allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a female city employee, officials said.
The city issued a statement Saturday, saying the allegations under review are “serious and troubling” and that it follows a zero tolerance policy against those who are the focus of claims or complaints of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment or intimidating conduct.
“The City Council has directed that a full and complete investigation be conducted by an independent third party to delve into the allegations presented,” the statement said.
The L.A. Weekly first reported on Tuesday that a Lynwood employee had filed a complaint against Hernandez, alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her.
