Suspected Car Thief Crashes Into Another Vehicle During Pursuit in Palmdale, Killing at Least 1

One person was dead and another four victims were injured when a suspected carjacker who was fleeing authorities collided with another vehicle in Palmdale Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Palmdale Boulevard and 10th Street West, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Homicide detectives were at the scene Sunday night.

It was unclear what led up to the collision, and authorities did not release details on where or when pursuit began. Only two vehicles were involved, authorities said.

The victims and suspected car thief were all taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims succumbed to their injuries and died, deputies said.

Officials were unsure of the four surviving victims’ and suspect’s conditions.

No identifying information was released about any of the parties involved, and no further details were immediately available.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

#LASD Fatal Traffic Collision & multiple persons injured. Investigation is at W. Palmdale Bl/ 10th St West, the intersection will be closed for a few hours.Please avoid area for the investigators. Thank You @PalmdaleSheriff pic.twitter.com/PKGyEJPYp9 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 19, 2018