Woman Killed in Colton Bar Shooting: Police

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a Colton bar shooting early Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred about 1:40 a.m. inside Linko’s Cocktail Lounge, along the 100 block of East Valley Boulevard.

Police responded to several calls of shots heard and a person down. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Sgt. Ray Mendez told KTLA at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she eventually died, Mendez said. The victim has not been identified.

"Detectives are trying to figure out the motive and the circumstances surrounding this victim being shot," Mendez said.

He added that investigators were processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Police tape surrounded the establishment and at least one unit remained at the scene Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call the Colton Police Department detective bureau at 909-370-5000.