16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Suspected DUI Driver in Palmdale: LASD

A 16-year-old girl was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver in Palmdale, officials announced Monday.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

The driver, a 25-year-old man allegedly struck the victim while she was crossing the street.

She was treated at the scene and taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died about 11:15 p.m., officials said. The girl, who has not been identified, apparently did not cross in a designated crosswalk, officials said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash can call 661-272-2400.