2 LAPD Officers Bitten by Suspect While Responding to AT&T Store in Tarzana

Two Los Angeles police officers were bitten by a suspect, at least one of them several times, while responding to an incident at a cellphone store in Tarzana on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call involving a panic alarm at the AT&T Store at 18640 Ventura Blvd around 7:15 p.m., according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

One 35-year-old male officer was suffering multiple bite wounds, Im said, while a second officer was also treated for bite marks.

The suspect involved in the incident was described as a 30-year-old man. Police could not immediately confirm whether the panic alarm was related to a robbery.

A uniformed officer with a bandaged hand could be seen being treated within the building that houses the store in aerial video from Sky5.

The officers were later seen being walked into Providence Tarzana Medical Center.

The suspect could also be seen being carted out to paramedics’ vehicles on a stretcher, but officials did not disclose any injuries he had sustained.

Additional information on the officers’ medical conditions was not released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and no further details were immediately available.