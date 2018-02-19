900-Acre Brush Fire in Inyo County Triggers Evacuations, Threatens Historical Landmark

As many as 200 people, including residents of the Laws and Meadow Creek communities and campers at the Pleasant Valley Campground, were ordered to evacuate, said Capt. Liz Brown, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Inyo County sheriff’s officials were going door-to-door urging residents, many of whom have large animals, to leave as powerful winds hampered firefighting efforts. An evacuation center was opened at the Bishop Tri-County Fairgrounds at 1234 Fair St.