California Cold Front Brings Wind, Light Snow

California is bracing for below-freezing temperatures, wind and some light snow this Presidents Day after several weeks of unseasonably warm weather, forecasters said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, a freeze warning will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to hit record lows, plummeting to the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco is expected to dip to 38 degrees Tuesday morning, which would tie a record low for the day set in 1897, said Will Pi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area. Even so, it’ll be one of the warmest cities in the region.

About 55 miles north, Santa Rosa will probably plummet to 27 degrees. Further inland, Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are also forecast to drop to 27.

