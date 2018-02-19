Car Belonging to Missing Lyft Driver Last Seen in Downtown L.A. Found in Koreatown: Police

The Nissan Altima that loved ones believe was involved in the disappearance of a driver for ride-hailing apps who made his last call to 911 was found in Koreatown on Monday, police said.

The car’s location, in the 100 block of South Kingsley Drive, was about 3 miles from where police say 29-year-old Joshua Thiede was last seen in the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2014 sedan was being towed from where it was discovered south on Western Avenue around 4 p.m. on Monday, aerial video showed. It had been found around 12:30 p.m., according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Missing persons detectives are continuing to investigate the case, Im confirmed.

Thiede was last seen on Feb. 11, and his family says phone records show his last call was to 911 on Feb. 12. The call was a hang-up, and no information was relayed to the operator.

His mom, Janet Thiede, described her son as an entrepreneur who was making ends meet by driving for Uber and Lyft. He had been in the Los Angeles area since college, she said.

Joshua’s friend Yokeena Jamar has told KTLA that loved ones believe he was working for Lyft when he went missing, and that his last ride he was paid for with the company was on Feb. 11, for 15 minutes. His last trip with Uber was on Feb. 8, Jamar said.

His mother has also said his key fob shows him last leaving his apartment building on the evening of Feb. 11. She did not say what part of the city his residence was located in.

Those close to Joshua said he’s not someone who disappears without contacting or notifying his family. His mom said she usually speaks with him every day.

Thiede is described by police as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Joshua Thiede, my son, is missing in Los Angeles since Monday. He was working on a business plan to start a shoe line. He was working for Uber/Lyft to help his income. His last call was to 911. Please help LAPD find him. I love my son! I need your help! pic.twitter.com/0K89yp2kNR — Janet Thiede (@janetthiede) February 16, 2018

