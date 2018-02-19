Cashier Shot Dead During Robbery at Lancaster Convenience Store: Sheriff

A cashier working at a convenience store in Lancaster was shot to death during a robbery Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened at a store in the 44400 block of Division Street at around 8:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies said.

A robber took out a handgun and fired at the cashier “multiple times,” sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. The cashier suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the robbery appears to have been committed by two men — who were both seen running from the store in an “unknown direction” — but they did not offer further information about those individuals through a news release.

The cashier has only been described as a 61-year-old white man as authorities are withholding his identity until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.