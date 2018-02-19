Fergie Blasted for Rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.
The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center Sunday night.
Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling during the song.
Fergie’s rendition was more than two minutes long.
Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called the performance “different” and “sexy.”
Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:
