Fergie Blasted for Rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fergie delivered a sultry performance of the National Anthem at the star-studded NBA All-Star Game, taking many by surprise.

The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a jazz-inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center Sunday night.

Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling during the song.

Fergie’s rendition was more than two minutes long.

Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called the performance “different” and “sexy.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Fergie, release this now! I’m bopping. Get the last laugh. And, make it make sense.. pic.twitter.com/OAlAcbeVPy — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 19, 2018

Just watching all the players’ reactions to Fergie has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/1887xdKW2M — Athlete Tweets™ (@AthleteTweetsO) February 19, 2018