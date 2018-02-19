Former Staffer Says Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia Encouraged Aides to Play ‘Spin the Bottle’

A former staffer to Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) said the lawmaker discussed vulgar topics in the office and once encouraged her aides to play “spin the bottle,” according to a filing submitted to the state.

David Kernick alleged in a complaint to the state’s Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing that he was terminated from his position in Garcia’s district office in 2014, shortly after he raised concerns about Garcia urging staffers to play “spin the bottle” in her hotel room after a fundraiser. The complaint was first reported by Politico.

Kernick is one of four staffers who accused Garcia of fostering an improper work environment, including allegations that she discussed sex and used alcohol at work, in a letter to the Assembly last week. The remaining staffers remain anonymous.

Garcia’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement last week, Garcia pushed back against the claims.

