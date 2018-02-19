Megan’s Birthday With Daphne’s Desserts

Daphne’s Desserts surprised Megan for her birthday with their signature pop tarts.  Their pop tarts are made with all natural and organic ingredients.  They are vegan and some of the flavors include apple, strawberry and blueberry.  Daphne’s Desserts is located at 13646 Burbank Blvd. in Sherman Oaks. For more info, click HERE.