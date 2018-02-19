Mountain Lion Carcass Found at Lake Arrowhead Home; 2 Arrested: Sheriff’s Dept.

Two people were arrested and a taxidermic mountain lion was recovered after a search warrant was served at a home in Lake Arrowhead over the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Twin Peak’s Sheriff’s Station deputies and California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents responded to the 100 block of Grizzly Road about 8 p.m. Saturday to serve the search warrant for an alleged illegal possession of a protected mammal’s carcass, according to a sheriff’s news release.

While serving the warrant at the residence, investigators found a taxidermic mountain lion mounted above the fireplace. Mountain lions are a protected mammal in the state, and possessing one is illegal, the release stated.

The mammal was in the possession of 55-year-old Mark Kirk, who also found to have four grams of alleged crystal methamphetamine on him, authorities said. The Lake Arrowhead resident was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a mountain lion carcass.

Authorities also contacted several people on the property while searching the home, and one person — identified as 27-year-old Skylar Martinez –was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the release stated. Martinez was arrested and booked on suspicion of being under the influence.

The taxidermic mountain lion was removed from the scene and taken as evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Kelly Bush at 909-336-0600 or Agent Rick Fischer at 909-484-0167.