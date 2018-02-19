Pedestrian Killed After 2 Vehicles Collide in Pico-Union: LAPD

A pedestrian walking on a sidewalk in Pico-Union died after being struck by two vehicles that collided on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A call about the fatal crash near Venice Boulevard and Normandie Avenue came in at about 8 a.m., LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. The crash was not a hit-and-run, he said.

Law enforcement officials at the scene later said one of the the vehicles appears to have run a red light but authorities are still investigating the collision.

Police have not released information about which of the vehicles struck the person or about other circumstances leading up to the crash.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.