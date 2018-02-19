Editorial Director for The Zoe Report, Nicky Deam, joined us live with Under $100 must-haves Fashion Editors are buying this February. For more fashion advice, you can follow them on social media.
Under $100 Fashion Trends With The Zoe Report
-
Chic Holiday Gift Ideas and Giveaways With TheZoeReport.com
-
Death Toll From Flu Season Nears 100 in California
-
Judge Awards $6.7 Million to 5Pointz Graffiti Artists Whose Work Was Destroyed to Build Luxury Condos in New York
-
Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Legalize Street Vending Statewide
-
6 Women Sue Harvey Weinstein and His Company in Class Action Lawsuit
-
-
White House Denies Report Claiming Trump Said Haitian Immigrants ‘All Have AIDS’
-
Parents Arrested After Trying to Sell Their Sons for Drugs, Cash in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department
-
10 Freeway Reopens After Fiery Fatal Crash; Incident Remains Under Investigation
-
Red Fashions for Heart Health Month
-
2018 Fashion Trends to Try With Ashley Fultz
-
-
Over 100 Kids Adopted During Monterey Park Event on National Adoption Day
-
Larry Nassar Claimed He Was ‘the Body Whisperer’ During Police Interview
-
Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashions With Lawrence Zarian