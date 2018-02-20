2 Men Found Dead in Littlerock Area; Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators Responding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheriff's homicide investigators are responding to a property in a rural area near Littlerock where a "death investigation" is underway Tuesday afternoon after two men were found deceased.

Authorities were called to the property in the 10600 block of Hampel Avenue between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Farkas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau is handling the case, Farkas said.

Multiple deputies were responding at what appeared to be a sprawling property with several residences, construction and agricultural equipment, trailers and horses, video showed. Yellow police tape cordoned off large sections of the property.

The address is in the unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley off Pearblossom Highway, east of of the community of Littlerock.

