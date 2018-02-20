2 Men Linked to Nine Restaurant Burglaries in Studio City Area: LAPD

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who have been linked to nine restaurant burglaries in the Studio City area dating back to last September.

The break ins occurred between September 2017 and February, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some of the burglaries occurred on the same day. On Feb. 14, police believe the men broke into five restaurants between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., and three of those incidents occurred along Ventura Boulevard.

Police released photos of the burglars Tuesday and said they smash through the front glass doors of the closed restaurants during the early morning hours and go to the registers.

Police released the following details about the burglaries.

Sept. 29 at 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Sept. 29 at 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of Vineland Avenue.

Nov. 27, at 12:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

Feb. 14 at 12:00 a.m., in the 10800 block of Riverside Drive.

Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:20 a.m., in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Feb. 14, 2018 at 1:35 a.m., in the 12700 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Feb. 14, 2018 at 1:45 a.m., in the 12700 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Feb. 14, 2018 at 3:40 a.m., in the 4300 block Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspects or burglaries can call 818-754-8377.