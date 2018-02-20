‘I Used to Sleep There’: Olympic Skater Mirai Nagasu’s Childhood Goes Back to Her Parents’ Sushi Restaurant in Arcadia

The woman wearing spectacles, clutching an order pad, quietly glided up to diners and bowed. “Please, where do you prefer?” she asked, her voice a whisper. “So sorry we don’t have much space.”
It was dinner time at Sushi Kiyosuzu in Arcadia — with servers offering Saturday night specials of sautéed squid and jellyfish — and every spot at the bar was taken. Near the entrance, longtime customers had reserved a table for nine for a private celebration.
Owner Ikuko Nagasu led the newcomers to the last open spot, next to the big table, then bustled off to get menus.
The weekend before, her daughter, Mirai, 24, had landed a historic triple axel at the Pyeongchang Olympics — propelling the U.S. figure skating team to a bronze medal. She’d been the first American and just the third female to pull off the jump on Olympic ice.
