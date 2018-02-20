× Longtime SoCal Chain Fatburger to Begin Serving Vegan Impossible Burger at All Locations

The Beverly Hills-based burger chain Fatburger announced Tuesday it will begin to carry a much-hyped “bleeding” vegan burger at all its U.S. locations.

The Impossible Burger, a plant-based patty designed to taste – and bleed – like real beef, began appearing at some Fatburger locations last fall, but now all outlets will carry them, the chain announced. Fatburger said it would become the first “national fast-casual chain” to serve the Impossible Burger at all domestic locations.

After it was introduced in October at L.A. outlets, the Impossible Burger quickly became one of the chain’s best-selling menu items, Fatburger CEO Andy Wiederhorn said.

“There’s no doubt our customers will always love 100 percent beef Fatburgers, but we’re hoping to engage both old and new fans alike with a top-notch meat-free option,” Wiederhorn said.

The Impossible Burger is served with traditional toppings like lettuce, tomato, mustard, onion and pickle relish, and customers can also order non-vegan additions such as mayonnaise, chili, egg and bacon.

The Fatburger chain, which was founded in the 1950s in South Los Angeles, has about 150 locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington state, and in nearly 20 other countries.

The Impossible Burger was created by Redwood City-based Impossible Foods, which started up in 2011 with the goal of making a product that appeals to meat-eaters while reducing the environmental impacts of burger consumption.

Several other chains also offer the vegan patty; a full list is on the Impossible Foods website.