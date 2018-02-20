Man Fatally Stabbed, Woman Injured During Robbery in Lakewood; 3 Attackers Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for three people who attacked and fatally stabbed a man in Lakewood during a robbery that also left a woman injured early Tuesday morning.

The victims were walking eastbound on Del Amo Boulevard near the Violeta Avenue intersection about 1:18 a.m. when a dark colored car drove up and three people got out, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

The trio, which consisted of a man and two women, assaulted the victims and robbed them, the Sheriff's Department stated.

At some point during the robbery, the male victim was stabbed at least one time in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Department stated.

The female victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

After the robbery, the three attackers got back in their car and drove southbound on Violeta Avenue.

No further description of the attackers or their vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).