Pedestrian Struck, Injured in Boyle Heights Following CHP Pursuit; Driver in Custody

The driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Boyle Heights following a brief pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers was taken into custody on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were pursuing the vehicle for less than a minute before the crash occurred, CHP officials said. The pedestrian was hit in the 3500 block of East 3rd Place at about 5:12 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle involved was a gold-colored Chevy Suburban, officials said. It was wanted out of Temple City for armed robbery, CHP Officer James Kuo said, and officers first spotted the vehicle at about 5:03 p.m.

When the officers tried doing a traffic stop, the vehicle wouldn’t pull over and a pursuit ensued, Kuo said. During that pursuit, the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The victim suffered “moderate injuries” and was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Kuo said.

The pursuit continued after the crash before the vehicle ended up colliding into parked vehicle, he said. From there, the driver bailed on foot and authorities looked for him by containing the area and sending out K-9 units.

After a “few hours,” Kuo said, the suspect turned himself in and deputies at the Temple City station for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody.

He had been hiding out at a residence when authorities found him. Although the vehicle being sought was previously described by law enforcement as “armed and dangerous,” Kuo said he was not sure if the driver was armed at the time.

No further information was released by authorities.