KTLA 5 will be at the Los Angeles Quinceañera & Prom Expo this Sunday, Februrary 25. Visit the KTLA 5 booth for your chance at the prize wheel, where you could win KTLA 5 gear like mugs, water bottles and much more.

The expo features vendors of all kinds from DJ’s to caterers and everything in between that you need to plan out the perfect Quinceañera. Admission is $10. Come out to the Fairplex in Pomona at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., from Noon until 5PM for this year’s Quinceañera expo!