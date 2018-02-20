CSU San Bernardino Dorm Evacuations After Bomb Scare Lifted; Student Taken for Mental Health Exam

Some of the dorms at Cal State San Bernardino were evacuated Tuesday after police received calls about a student who made “concerning” statements to family and mental health workers — leading to concerns of a possible “bomb threat” though no explosives were ever found, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The male student involved was taken for a mental health evaluation after police searched his room and found no explosives, the agency later said in a news release. Investigators dispatched to the student’s room at around 12:20 p.m., officials said.

After some nearby dorms were evacuated shortly after police arrived, the university announced in a tweet at about 6 p.m. that those orders had been lifted and there was “no threat” to the campus.

Outside police agencies have concluded their investigation at The Glen Apartments, across the street from the campus. Units that were evacuated as a precaution have now been reoccupied. There continues to be no threat to CSUSB and campus is open for classes. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) February 21, 2018

Despite finding no explosives, police did find “what appeared to be” a military grade ordinance inside the student’s room, officials said. There was also a holster in the room, although the student was actually “temporarily restricted from possessing firearms,” police said in a news release.

Police did not explain why or by whom those gun restrictions have been put in place.

The student told police the ordinance was not functioning. He also denied officers the ability to search his room any further at that point, officials said.

However, he was then detained by police and a search warrant was obtained so officers could search the rest of the room. No explosives or illegally owned weapons were found there.

Along with police, officials from the San Bernardino County Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene as some of the nearby campus housing units were evacuated and then later reopened.

The student was taken in for a mental health evaluation, although police did not say how or where he is being seen. No further information was released by authorities.