State Sen. Tony Mendoza 'More Likely Than Not' Made Advances on Staffers, Investigation Shows

State Sen. Tony Mendoza “more likely than not” behaved in a flirtatious or sexually suggestive manner toward staffers, a Senate investigation found.

The four-page summary report released late Tuesday afternoon described the findings by two outside law firms tasked with investigating allegations that Mendoza had made unwanted advances to female aides while he served as an assemblymember from 2006 until 2012 and also as a senator from 2014 until the present.

Investigators spoke to 47 witnesses, including Mendoza, who was interviewed twice, according to the report.

In all, six women said they “personally experienced unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior by Mendoza,” the report said. Four of those women were working at the time as staff members, interns or fellows at the time. None of the women said they engaged in a sexual relationship with the senator, nor did they allege Mendoza was physically aggressive or “sexually crude” toward them, the report found. It also states that while none of the women said they were explicitly threatened by Mendoza, they feared complaining about his behavior would harm their careers.

