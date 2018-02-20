Weinstein Co. Seeks To Get Lawsuit From Accusers Dismissed, Saying Colleagues Were Unaware of Harvey’s ‘Predatory’ Behavior

Weinstein Co. sought to toss out a lawsuit by alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein, arguing that former colleagues were not aware of his “predatory” behavior toward actresses, assistants and models at the studio he co-founded.

Attorneys for Weinstein Co. on Tuesday filed the motion to dismiss a potential federal class-action lawsuit brought in November by six women, saying that the former movie mogul alone was responsible for his actions and that the acts allegedly happened a decade or more ago.

“Virtually all of the alleged conduct…. was committed by H. Weinstein, acting alone, between 10 and 25 years ago,” the attorneys wrote in legal papers filed in New York. “None of the plaintiffs have pleaded facts demonstrating any concrete, nonspeculative injury to their business prospects, nor have they alleged how TWC’s alleged conduct was the direct cause of such injury.”

