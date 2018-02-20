With Colder Weather in the Air, L.A. Area Residents Bundle Up in Warm Winter Clothes

Hoodies and jackets were the uniform for residents and commuters in Los Angeles pm Tuesday, as a cold snap had Angelenos digging for little-used winter clothing.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with the coldest weather expected from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Downtown had a low temperature of 40 degrees Tuesday, as Angelenos like Alex Garcia, 30, waited at bus stops in layers of clothes, hats and scarves.
The Cal State Los Angeles student, dressed in a navy and powder blue FUBU sweatshirt, said the cold has interrupted his regular schedule more than he anticipated. Garcia said he normally spends his evenings in the library, but the cold weather discouraged that. Socializing is also limited as more people are indoors.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.