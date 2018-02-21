× 1 Person Dead After Fire in Tent Encampment in Ventura Riverbed

One person was killed in a fire that destroyed three tent homes in the Santa Clara riverbed in Ventura early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The tents were ablaze and the flames had spread to the surrounding brush when the Ventura Police Department responded to the fire at 2:48 a.m., according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze, then searched the tent homes after reports that occupants were unaccounted for. One fatality was confirmed.

Three tents were destroyed and a fourth was damaged.

The Ventura Police and Fire Department are investigating the circumstances of the fire.