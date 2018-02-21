14 Arrested in Suspected Gambling Operation Bust in Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than a dozen men and women were taken into custody early Wednesday morning when authorities busted a suspected gambling operation in Westminster.

Officers with a warrant conducted a search of the Café Picasso Vietnamese restaurant located in the 15600 block of Brookhurst Street at about 1:30 a.m., Westminster Police Department Cmdr. Cameron Knauerhaze confirmed.

A total of 14 people were arrested and at least two firearms were found at the scene, according to Knauerhaze.

Officials seized multiple illegal gaming machines as part of the operation, according to Knauerhaze.

The machines appeared to be large, arcade-style games, video from the scene showed.

Knauerhaze said he hopes the arrests send a statement to other possible operations.

"This type of activity attracts criminal element and it affects the quality of life for those wishing to conduct legal business and live peacefully in Westminster," Knauerhaze stated.

Those arrested would be taken back to the station to determine what charges they may be facing, Sgt. Scott Gump said.