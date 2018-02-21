23-Year-Old Man Charged With Biting 2 LAPD Officers at AT&T Store in Tarzana

A man was charged with five counts, four of them felony, after two police officers were bitten by a robbery suspect at a cellphone store in Tarzana, officials said.

Jacob Smith, 23, faces two charges each of battery with injury on a peace officer and resisting an officer, as well as one misdemeanor count of petty theft, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a new release.

The charges were handed down to days after Smith is accused of triggering a panic alarm and wounding the responding officers on Monday at the AT&T Store in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The officers involved in the incident have not been identified, but both were treated for their injuries at Providence Tarzana Medical Center. At least one of the men sustained multiple bite wounds, police said.

Authorities have not released further details about their medical conditions.

Smith was expected to be arraigned Wednesday. If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum possible sentence of more than three years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The 23-year-old was being held on $225,000 bail, inmate records showed.