Firefighters Battle Small Brush Fire Near Pacific Palisades

Fire crews were working to extinguish a small blaze that broke out in Topanga State Park Wednesday evening, just outside of Pacific Palisades, officials said.

Firefighters had to hike nearly 2 miles through rough terrain to access the flames that were burning in a remote area near the Palisades Highlands neighborhood, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. and has grown to cover half an acre near Temescal Ridge Trail and Skull Rock, firefighters said.

Forward progress had been stopped by 9 p.m. but crews expected to remain on scene through the night as the flames had not been fully extinguished.

Winds were only blowing at about 4 mph and there was no threat to homes or other structures, according to LAFD.

No formal evacuations were being ordered, firefighters said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy smoke coming off a few small patches of flames that did, in fact, not appear to be spreading through the brush.

