Frank Buckley Interviews: Laura Wasser, Celebrity Divorce Attorney

Posted 5:00 AM, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01AM, February 21, 2018

Laura Wasser appears alongside Frank Buckley.

Laura Wasser is a veteran attorney in Los Angeles specializing in family law. She has represented several celebrity clients in high-profile divorces. Among her clients: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Stevie Wonder, Maria Shriver and many others. Laura is also the author of “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family Or Bankrupting Yourself.”

Her new online company, “It’s Over Easy,” promises to help couples seeking a divorce to do it in five steps and at a considerable savings over divorce proceedings involving attorneys.

During this podcast, Laura discusses celebrity divorces, common mistakes made by couples seeking a divorce, and her new online company.

