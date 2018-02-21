Woman Dies After Sustaining Blunt Force Trauma in Hollywood Apartment; Suspect in Custody: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Hollywood apartment early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 12:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 7000 block of Hawthorn Avenue where they discovered the victim, according to LAPD Detective Sean Kinchla.

The woman suffered from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and died at the scene, Kinchla said.

Kinchla described the victim as "elderly," but did not provide an age. Her name has also not yet been released.

The suspect, identified only as a man, is in custody, he added.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the homicide and did not immediately release any additional information about the case.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Ellina Abovian contributed to this story.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a second person was in critical condition. This post has been updated.