L.A. City Council to Impose New Fines in Crackdown on ‘Party Houses’

The Los Angeles City Council approved a measure Wednesday that seeks to crack down on so-called party houses by imposing new fines on both event hosts and homeowners.

The ordinance targets residences in the Hollywood Hills and other hillside neighborhoods that have become semi-commercial venues with valet parking, red carpets and security guards.

Critics say that homeowners and property managers rent out the residences to hosts who throw lavish bashes with booze and loud music, drawing hundreds of revelers.

The new law, first proposed by Councilman David Ryu in 2016, expands the definition of "loud and unruly conduct" to include loud noises, obstruction of a street or public right-of-way, public intoxication and more.

