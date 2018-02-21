L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Sexually Assaulting 6 Female Inmates in Lynwood Jail

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting six female inmates in a jail facility last year, officials said.

Giancarlo Scotti, 31, was charged with six felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of sexual activity with a detainee in a detention facility, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The alleged assaults occurred between March and September.

